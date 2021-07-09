Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

