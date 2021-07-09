Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.25 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.11.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.