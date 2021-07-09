Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 13,309 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

