Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,558 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

