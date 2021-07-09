Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 203,841 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSE:A opened at $148.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,819 shares of company stock worth $7,582,502.

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

