Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,042 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

DHI opened at $89.09 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

