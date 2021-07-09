Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 33,200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 218,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.35 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

