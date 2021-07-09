Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,419 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $270,545,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 823,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $61,976,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

DFS opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

