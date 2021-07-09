Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,811 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

BX opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

