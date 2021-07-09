Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 563 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 23.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 176.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $568.49 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $289.95 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

