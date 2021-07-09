CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 3,826.1% This Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00117051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,724.35 or 0.99747470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.08 or 0.00934868 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.