CaixaPay Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00121083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00164738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,183.26 or 1.00025331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00947635 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

