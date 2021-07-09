Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $24.86

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.89. Caleres shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 4,608 shares.

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.