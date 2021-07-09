Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Up 3.1%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.66. 163,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 598,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$556.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.96.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$103.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2783133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

