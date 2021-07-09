Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320,254 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.18% of Camtek worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $34.59 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

