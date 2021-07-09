Canaccord Genuity Lowers Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DYNDF. CIBC raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

OTCMKTS:DYNDF remained flat at $$37.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

