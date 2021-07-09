Canaccord Genuity Raises Air Partner (LON:AIR) Price Target to GBX 105

Air Partner (LON:AIR) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON AIR traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.20 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 159,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,820. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.48. Air Partner has a 1 year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.81 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Air Partner Company Profile
