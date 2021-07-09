Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.