Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Canada Goose worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after purchasing an additional 352,115 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Canada Goose by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canada Goose by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.