Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total value of C$221,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,160,759 shares in the company, valued at C$95,527,155.39.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$44.51. 2,141,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,631,708. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.