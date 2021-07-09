Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Cannae accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cannae worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Cannae by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNNE. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

