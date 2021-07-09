Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Novan alerts:

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Novan has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.03.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. Research analysts predict that Novan will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.