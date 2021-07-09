Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 172.30 ($2.25). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 168.90 ($2.21), with a volume of 2,008,973 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.