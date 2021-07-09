Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:CAPD traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 134,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,480. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.31.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

