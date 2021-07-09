Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:CAPD traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 134,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,480. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.31.
About Capital
