Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

