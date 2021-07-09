Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPX. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.09.

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.23. 138,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$26.61 and a twelve month high of C$42.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

