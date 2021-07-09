Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.33

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.92. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 353,646 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $108.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 6.46.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 49,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

