Cardano Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $43.43 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00037305 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00268963 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00037063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006180 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

