Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $18,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,419,000 after buying an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 374,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.76. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSII. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

