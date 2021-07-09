Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$182.51. Cargojet shares last traded at C$178.26, with a volume of 119,755 shares changing hands.

CJT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$293.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$245.77.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 832.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$178.92.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 449.53%.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,768.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

