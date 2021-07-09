CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $259,399.60 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $259,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.81. 528,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,005. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

