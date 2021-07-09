Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €148.43 ($174.62).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

ETR:AFX opened at €167.15 ($196.65) on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €86.30 ($101.53) and a twelve month high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €151.66. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.