Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 12,842 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 12,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $668,939.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 95,056 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $5,042,720.80.

On Friday, June 25th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $3,977,555.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $19,786,373.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.68. 644,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,316.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

