Carr Bettis Sells 10,000 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $171,400.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,104. The firm has a market cap of $178.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. Research analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

