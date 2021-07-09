Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CRRFY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 66,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

