Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $7,453,528.17 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

CVNA stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.42. 1,238,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,256. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.51. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $124.89 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

