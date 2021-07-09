Casper Price Tops $0.0934 (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $74.42 million and $11.87 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00120998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00164337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,283.23 or 0.99799952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00937477 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,202,642,755 coins and its circulating supply is 796,724,176 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

