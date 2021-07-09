Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

Shares of CSTL traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. 137,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,576. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.