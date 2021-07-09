Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 118,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 157.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Catalent by 42.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.