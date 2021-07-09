Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.30.

NYSE CAT opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

