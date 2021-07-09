Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 599,712 shares.The stock last traded at $117.57 and had previously closed at $116.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.