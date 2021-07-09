CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) vs. ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Head-To-Head Analysis

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDW and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.35 $788.50 million $6.55 27.24 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.72 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.90

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CDW and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00 ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60

CDW presently has a consensus price target of $191.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.17%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 106.70%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than CDW.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.51% 83.86% 10.98% ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDW beats ContextLogic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

