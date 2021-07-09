Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Shares of MTTRY opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 23.19%.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

