Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.40 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €6.40 ($7.53) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.08 ($5.98).

ETR CEC1 opened at €5.10 ($6.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €3.28 ($3.86) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

