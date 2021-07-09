Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.40 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.35) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.08 ($5.98).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.10 ($6.00) on Friday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.28 ($3.86) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a market cap of $13.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.02.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.