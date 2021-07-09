CEEK VR 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $358,837.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $358,837.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.00907741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00089712 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

