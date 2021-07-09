Celldex Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,554% compared to the typical volume of 662 put options.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $31.04 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

