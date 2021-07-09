Centamin (LON:CEY) Given New GBX 137 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 144.83 ($1.89).

LON:CEY traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 102.35 ($1.34). The stock had a trading volume of 5,258,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,984. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

