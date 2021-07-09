Centaur (CNTR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $716,337.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $716,337.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

