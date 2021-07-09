CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,701,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,528 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

